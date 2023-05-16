Uncertainty over green fuel availability and infrastructure puts at risk ambitions to meet decarbonisation targets, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) warned as it released a new annual survey of risk and confidence among maritime leaders.

The inaugural ICS Maritime Barometer Report involving more than 130 C-suite decision makers, half of them shipowners and about 35% ship managers, highlighted a maturing of the shipping industry’s understanding of the complex implications of the energy transition, the ICS said.

The practical implications of new greenhouse gas reduction (GHG) regulations have been respondents’ biggest concern for the last two years, but opinions are evolving on the fuel landscape with a shift in attitudes towards wind and nuclear power as potential viable energy sources.