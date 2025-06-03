Owners who abandon vessels rather than pay their dues to seafarers are escaping punishment because of a failing system, a union said.

The number of ships abandoned in 2025 has increased by one-third compared with the same period in 2024, which was in a record year, according to the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF).

It said shipowners were walking away from the financial wreckage without penalty because flag states and the countries that back them were unwilling or unable to take action.

“We’re dealing with owners who walk away from their obligations, often while sub-standard registers look on and do nothing,” said Steve Trowsdale, head of the ITF inspectorate.

He said in many cases it was impossible to identify the owner. “This is what makes the rise in cases so dangerous – impunity is growing across the board,” he said.

The union recorded 158 cases of vessel abandonment by May this year, up from 119 at the same point in 2024.

Article continues below the advert

The cases represent more than 1,500 seafarers with many left unpaid, without food, water or access to ports, often for months at a time, it said.

The ITF said that it recovered more than $58.1m in unpaid wages for seafarers in 2024 who were working on ships flagged by countries with minimal oversight.

The union said poorly regulated registries — a problem entrenched in global shipping — had made them havens for exploitative practices.

It has compiled a list of 45 flags of convenience with the latest two added — Tuvalu and Guinea-Bissau —linked to shadow fleet tankers hauling sanctioned oil.

For the shipowner, flags of convenience offer low taxes and labour standards and secrecy over ownership.

They represent more than half of global ships. More than 80% of abandoned ships fly flags of convenience, says the ITF.

The union has called for reform of the system with every ship flying a flag that can prove a transparent, traceable link to its true beneficial owners.

“Regulators must be armed, and willing, to detain and penalise those who walk away from their crews,” said ITF general secretary Stephen Cotton.