Chinese and Polish state-owned shipping venture Chipolbrok has come under the watchful eye of US regulators.

The Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has designated the joint venture as a controlled carrier of the People’s Republic of China, leading to its addition to the regulator’s controlled carrier list.

Shanghai and Gdynia-based Chipolbrok is jointly owned by the governments of China and Poland, but is headquartered in Shanghai, the FMC said.