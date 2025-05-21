The Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has launched an investigation into shipping flags, to tackle registries that compete for business by providing lax regulatory oversight.

The US’ main regulator of international shipping said it is looking for examples of laws, regulations and practices that endanger the supply chain.

In a formal notice in the Federal Register, the commission said its probe will look at “so-called flags of convenience” — a reference to the open registries that are common across the industry.