An organisation representing the US ports sector has voiced opposition to a surprise port fee imposed by US President Donald Trump’s top trade ambassador.

The American Association of Port Authorities said the fee levied by US trade representative Jamieson Greer poses “new and unique” burdens on the car trade.

Greer ended a year-long investigation into Chinese-linked shipping and shipbuilding with a series of fees on the industry that were less severe than expected for many sectors.