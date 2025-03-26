US officials aiming to counter Beijing’s dominance in shipping and shipbuilding may also focus on another area of Chinese maritime strength: software

As Trump administration officials took testimony on their proposal to impose a fee on Chinese-linked ships, lawmakers and union officials complained about Chinese-controlled LOGINK logistics management software.

The hearing by the Office of the US Trade Representative has reignited calls in Washington to ban the software, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s consideration of a more prominent effort to ban the TikTok video app, as both platforms face growing scrutiny over China’s access to user data

David McCall, the international president...