Seafarers onboard a VLCC were left stranded without fuel after the tanker was abandoned for a third time in two years, dumped by its flag state and hit by US sanctions, a union has told shipping’s global regulator.

Crew members from the 300,000-dwt MS Melenia (built 2005) sounded the alarm in February after they were left without fuel and navigation lights and running out of food, according to the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF).