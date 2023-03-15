Many shipowners are set to miss next year’s deadline to retrofit ballast water treatment systems and installations are likely to spill over into 2025, according to a leading system producer.

The phased schedule for the International Convention for the Control & Management of Ships’ Ballast Water and Sediments, known as the BWM Convention, ends in October 2024.

Optimarin executive vice president of sales & marketing Tore Andersen told a press briefing in London that the Norwegian company is aware many vessel operators will not hit the deadline for the convention, which aims to protect marine environments from invasive species.