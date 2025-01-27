Seafarers’ onboard happiness has declined, with restrictive port policies highlighted as a significant impediment to their welfare, according to a survey.

The Seafarers Happiness Index report revealed a fall to 6.91 in the fourth quarter, down from 7.16 in the third quarter of last year. This marks the first downturn for four quarters.

The results of the latest survey show that dissatisfaction is partly due to some ports not actively facilitating shore access.

“There is a growing perception that if a port is not proactive in supporting shore leave then it is acting as a barrier to it,” the report said.

“Many seafarers report feeling isolated and frustrated due to limited shore access, poorly maintained facilities and inconvenient transport options.

“These challenges make it difficult for crew members to leave their vessels to rest and recharge, contributing to heightened mental strain,” it added.

The survey was conducted by the Mission to Seafarers, in association with Idwal and NorthStandard, and supported by Inmarsat.

Ben Bailey, programme director at the Mission, said: “Shore leave is not a luxury but a vital opportunity for rest and mental recovery for seafarers.

“The decline this quarter highlights the critical need to sustain efforts to improve seafarer welfare and avoid complacency in addressing the challenges they face.

“We are committed to working closely with the shipping industry, including the ports sector, to overcome these challenges and enhance the well-being of seafarers.”

Wifi and wages still a concern

The survey also found that other critical areas continue to undermine overall satisfaction and well-being. For instance, connectivity issues remain a major source of discontent, the report found.

“Although free wifi is often promised on board, inadequate infrastructure means that connectivity is frequently unreliable or unusable,” it stated.

As a result, this has left seafarers struggling to stay connected with family and friends, further intensifying feelings of isolation and negatively affecting morale.

Seafarers also shared their concerns over stagnant wages amid rising living costs. Many felt that their wages had not kept pace with inflation or the increasing demands of the job, leading to growing dissatisfaction.

Thom Herbert, Idwal crew welfare advocate, said: “Despite pockets of progress, the decline in overall happiness, especially related to shore leave and connectivity, underscores the urgent need for industry-wide reforms.

“We must listen to the voices of those at sea and address their concerns, from stagnant wages to isolation caused by inadequate port access … we believe improving these conditions should be the cornerstone for sustaining a thriving maritime industry.”

The report’s findings have also shown that training can present seafarers with both a positive and negative experience.

On the positive side, many seafarers have reported access to quality mentorship opportunities, and professional development programmes, helping seafarers enhance their skills and stay up to date with industry standards.

However, the negative aspects of training are equally prominent, with many crew members expressing frustration with redundant training requirements, feeling that they are asked to complete the same courses repeatedly without gaining new insights.

Workload and fatigue also remain significant issues, driven by long hours, inadequate staffing, and a rise in administrative burdens.

“Despite efforts to streamline processes through digitalisation, persistent paperwork continues to drain time and energy. This combination of factors is increasing fatigue levels, jeopardising both safety and well-being,” the report indicated.

Social interaction on board is another area in need of attention, with high workloads often restricting opportunities for social interaction, the survey found.

Yves Vandenborn, head of loss prevention Asia-Pacific, NorthStandard, added: “It is critical that we pay full attention to the views of those at the sharp end of shipping to recognise the positives and respond decisively to their areas of concern.”

Relief for Galaxy Crew

Meanwhile, the Mission also expressed their “profound relief” at the release of the Galaxy Leader crew.

Peter Rouch, secretary general of the Mission, said: “This incident is a stark reminder of the threats faced by seafarers, which are often outside of their control.

“Seafarers must never be used as geopolitical pawns. Their rights to perform their lawful duties must be upheld without compromise.”

The charity also outlined how, in collaboration with industry partners, their teams in Jordan and Cyprus have provided a range of support services to families of the crew.

“We will also remain available to assist as the crew transition home to be reunited with their families,” they added.