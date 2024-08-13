Hong Kong group Anglo-Eastern has won a deal to manage a fleet of new low-carbon offshore wind vessels ordered by the Saverys family’s Windcat operation.

Windcat, now part of the merged Euronav/CMB.Tech group, said Anglo-Eastern will handle technical and crewing operations for the six hydrogen-powered elevation commissioning service operation vessels being built by Dutch company Damen Shipyards.

The owner had placed its confidence in Anglo-Eastern Technical Services (AETS), the technical consulting arm, to oversee the CSOVs construction back in 2021, it said.