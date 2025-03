Fatigue is still a huge issue in shipping, despite technology and regulations being brought in to try to tackle the problem.

Safety experts are urging maritime regulators to focus more heavily on seafarer safety in light of a disaster in the North Sea off north-east England, where the 804-teu container ship Solong (built 2005) rammed into the anchored 49,700-dwt tanker Stena Immaculate (built 2017).