OSM and Thome have gotten the thumbs up from competition regulators, creating a ship management giant its chief executive believes will be best positioned to tackle shipping’s upcoming challenges.

Finn Amund Norbye said the combined company — which will have roughly 1,000 ships in its stead — hopes “1+1=3”.

“What we see in all sectors of business today is consolidation is happening all over the place,” he told TradeWinds.