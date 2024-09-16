Shipping industry experts have called for efforts aimed at attracting younger generations to the maritime industry, and addressing the sector’s image and reputation issues.

The need for modernisation, better communication, and showcasing diverse roles and opportunities are needed to change “decades old” perceptions, they agreed.

Niels-Christian Meyers, director of marine human resources at Hapag-Lloyd, pleaded for a country-wide campaign in Germany, to demonstrate how “exciting and modern” the industry is, during SMM Hamburg this month.