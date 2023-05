Schoeller-owned Columbia Group is moving into what it calls the “burgeoning” Turkish maritime cluster by opening a new office in Istanbul.

CSM Turkey will be headed by Ozgur Gunes and overseen by Xanthos Kyriakou and Johann Meyer from the Italian and German offices respectively.

The company will offer the group’s full range of technical ship management, financing and crewing services, while also exploring “a range of in-house joint venture opportunities with Turkish owners.”