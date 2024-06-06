Saudi Arabia has picked the Hellenic Environmental Center (HEC), a marine waste and petroleum treatment company controlled by ship owner Dimitris Melissanidis, as its partner in an effort to clean up the kingdom’s ports.

HEC signed during Posidonia an agreement to help the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) develop recycling services for vessels calling in Saudi Arabia.

Under their exclusive partnership, HEC and SIRC will identify appropriate locations and establish industrial marine waste treatment facilities in the major oil-exporting nation.