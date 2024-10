Greek tycoon Evangelos Marinakis has added to his new offshore vessel fleet in a deal with Norwegian investor Arne Blystad.

Shipping databases show the shipowner’s start-up Capital Offshore has acquired the 4,200-dwt platform supply vessel Songa Discoverer (built 2021) from Songa Offshore for an undisclosed sum.

The ship has now been delivered to Capital’s favoured PSV manager, Aurora Offshore.

VesselsValue assesses the ship as worth $34m, up from $22.5m