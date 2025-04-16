Seafarers around the world will benefit from a “significant” pay rise after an agreement was reached between representatives of both industry and labour.

The current International Labour Organization (ILO) minimum basic wage, for an able seafarer, was increased from $673 per month to $690 as of 1 January 2026, $704 as of 1 January 2027 and $715 as of 1 January 2028.

This equates to a 1.5% to 2.5% yearly increase and an overall 6.2% rise over three years.

Shipowners and seafarers’ representatives met at the Subcommittee on Wages of Seafarers of the Joint Maritime Commission (JMC) to agree on the wage boost.

Nautilus general secretary Mark Dickinson led the delegation representing seafarers at the meeting held in Geneva from 14 to 15 April, with the union labelling the move as a “landmark” rise.

“Increases in the ILO minimum wage are very important for seafarers, so I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to reach an agreement acceptable to both groups despite all the volatility in the world right now,” he said.

“We reaffirm that free trade must be fair trade, and it must also mean fair treatment for those who keep global trade moving,” he added.

The subcommittee is due to meet again in the first half of 2028 to discuss the next update to the minimum wage.

Pal Tangen, from the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association and spokesperson for the shipowners group during the meeting, said: “This agreement strikes a careful and considered balance between recognising the vital contribution of seafarers and maintaining the commercial sustainability of the global shipping industry.

What is the JMC? Maritime transport remains the only industry with a formally recognised global minimum wage, in place for seafarers since 1958. ILO’s 2006 Maritime Labour Convention, mandates that the minimum monthly basic wage for an able seafarer be set periodically by the Joint Maritime Commission (JMC). The JMC is a bipartite ILO body comprising a global group of maritime employers, co-ordinated by the International Chamber of Shipping and a global group of seafarers’ unions, co-ordinated by the International Transport Workers’ Federation. The global ILO Minimum Wage is next scheduled for review by the JMC in the first half of 2028.

“Seafarers play an indispensable role in keeping world trade flowing, often under tough and unpredictable conditions. These are not ordinary times, and this resolution reflects our respect for their service, while ensuring that shipowners can continue to operate in a highly competitive and volatile global market.”

Frank Hagemann, director of the ILO Sectoral Policies Department, also said that the outcome of this represents more than just a technical adjustment to the minimum wage.

“It reflects a shared responsibility and commitment to uphold decent work at sea,” he said.

This bipartite dialogue, coordinated by the International Chamber of Shipping and the International Transport Workers’ Federation, took place against the backdrop of the “escalation in global trade tensions”, outlined the ICS.

In their opening remarks, both sides expressed concern about the current cloud of uncertainty and the prospect of a potential full-scale trade war.

This, the ICS said, could divide the world and reshape global trade, with shipping caught in the crosshairs and, therefore, impacting the lives and livelihoods of the world’s nearly 2m seafarers.

“Seafarers must not be collateral victims of global economic conflict. We reaffirm that fair trade must also mean fair treatment for those who keep global trade moving,” added the ICS.

Dickinson also echoed this by saying: “Seafarers are crucial in delivering 90% of all goods for people in every nation of the world and the ITF will always demand proper recognition for these workers.”