Navilands Group, a budding third-party ship manager with offices in Athens, Shanghai and Manila, has begun attracting clients and vessels beyond those initially provided by its anchor shareholder, Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos.

Chartworld Shipping has entrusted the 4,255-teu Baltimore Star (built 2009) to the company.

On top of that, management contracts are in the bag for a pair of bulkers from another, unidentified, Greek owner and additional vessels are set to follow over the next months.