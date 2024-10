Historic shipbuilder Harland & Wolff has now formally entered into administration for the second time in five years.

The administration process only involves the non-trading holding company, Harland & Wolff Holdings.

Its subsidiaries — Belfast in Northern Ireland, Arnish and Methil in Scotland and Appledore in England — are not subject to the insolvency processes and are continuing to trade under the control of their directors, the shipbuilding group explained.