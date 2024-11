Shipowners could use fuel savings to generate new revenue streams, according to Christopher Rex at Danish Ship Finance.

These savings should be used to offer crews financial incentives to cut fuel use, the head of sustainability and research believes.

Vessels on similar routes and of a similar class could be benchmarked to generate a fuel budget for a voyage, he told TradeWinds Wavelength podcast following the latest market report from Danish Ship Finance, where Rex often publishes his ideas.