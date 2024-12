Veteran Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) boss Ian Beveridge is handing over the top job to chief financial officer Sebastian von Hardenberg.

The long-serving finance chief will take over as chief executive on 1 January, but Beveridge will remain CEO of the wider Schulte Group and chair BSM.

The ship manager said the outgoing CEO will continue to contribute “his extensive experience and strategic acumen to further the development of the ship management entity.”