An initiative led by the International Maritime Organization and Saudi Arabia to bridge the global seafarer gap has been applauded by bodies concerned with workforce well-being.

The NextWave Seafarers project aims to tackle rising demands on the shipping sector, while also creating career opportunities for aspiring seafarers from developing nations.

Ben Bailey, director of programme at the Mission to Seafarers, told TradeWinds: “The maritime scene across the Gulf Cooperation Council is changing rapidly, and with the ongoing crew shortage, we applaud any effort which seeks to address the challenge.”

Henrik Jensen, chief executive of Danish crew agency Danica, agreed.

“I think it is a great initiative by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and IMO and a wise strategy to give opportunities to more young people to come into the industry, focusing on countries that do not have the capabilities to offer young talent an education, giving them a career as officers,” he said.

The IMO outlined in its project launch statement that the maritime industry faces an urgent workforce challenge, particularly a shortage of officers, as demands on maritime transport grow.

Jensen added: “The project does not only solve ship owners’ recruitment issues but also supports the economy in the countries where the new officers come from, as they will spend their salaries locally.”

The project, launched last week and in collaboration with Saudi’s Transport General Authority, will run from 2025 to 2026 and involve 20 cadets from least developed countries and small island developing states.

In light of the IMO collaborating with Saudi Arabia potentially being seen as problematic, Bailey added that there is much work to be done to improve seafarer welfare.

“We welcome collaboration with all who seek to raise the standard,” he said.

Leading Saudi shipowner Bahri is also offering the selected cadets one year of onboard training with a view to develop a scalable training model that can be adopted globally, thereby encouraging more countries and shipping lines to participate.

Jenson said: “I think it is very widespread on how Middle East companies treat their seafarers. Bahri is one of the largest VLCC and tanker owners in the world, and, as we recruit crew for them, I can confirm they have no issues with crew well-being.”

Bahri said its role reflects its commitment to mentorship, training and development of the maritime workforce.

“It also reinforces our dedication to international cooperation and sustainability within the maritime transport industry,” the company said.

Others encouraged to join initiative

At the signing of a letter of agreement, IMO secretary general Arsenio Dominguez stressed the importance of strengthening the maritime workforce.

He said: “The future of the global shipping industry depends on its people, and this initiative has the potential to transform maritime careers for young seafarers worldwide.”

Kamal Al Junaidi, permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to the IMO, highlighted the project’s broader vision.

“Through this initiative, we aim not only to train the next generation of seafarers but also to lead and inspire other nations and shipping companies to adopt similar programmes,” he said.

The pilot project also aims to promote gender diversity by actively encouraging female cadets to join the programme.

Its outcomes will be shared with IMO member states to shape policy recommendations, enhance global seafarer training frameworks, and contribute to long-term maritime workforce planning, the IMO said.