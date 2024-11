Consolidation in the ship management sector has taken another step forward with the tie-up of two Cypriot groups.

Intership Navigation and Interorient Shipmanagement have merged their vessel management activities to form InterMaritime Shipmanagement.

The deal includes Intership’s sister company Donnelly Tanker Management, which handles tankers and LPG carriers owned by Hartmann Group, Hafnia, Pelagic Partners and others.