MSC plants flag in China with new ship manager and seafarer drive

Swiss liner giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has opened its first ship management company in the Chinese port city of Ningbo.

MSC Ship Management (Ningbo) offers a full range of ship management services, including seafarer recruitment, safety management and green technology initiatives to MSC-operated vessels both in Chinese waters and elsewhere.

The company aims to hire at least 2,000 Chinese seafarers by 2026.

On going green, MSC Ship Management (Ningbo) will work with the Ningbo Maritime Bureau on several initiatives, such as dual-fuel vessel conversions and promoting green shipping technologies.

According to Alphaliner, Gianluigi Aponte-led MSC operates a global fleet of close to 1,000 vessels, with a total capacity exceeding 6.7m teu.

The company is also bolstering its growth with 129 newbuildings on order, which will add another 2.17m teu to its fleet.

With its new ship management company, MSC said it will improve its fleet management and emergency response capabilities in China while also contributing to the country’s maritime workforce.

TradeWinds previously reported that MSC had extended its already mammoth orderbook for ultra-large container vessels by 20 ships with a series of fresh contracts and upgrades of existing orders.

The latest orders bring MSC’s tally of ultra-large container ships on order to 74.

Multiple shipbuilding sources said MSC has inked six more 21,700-teu LNG dual-fuelled ships at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard, bringing the number of newbuildings there to 10.

MSC’s newbuildings were largely ordered in China, underscoring the growing importance of the country’s shipbuilding and maritime services sector to the company’s future.