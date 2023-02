Incoming Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides has named one of his closest aides as the cabinet member in charge of shipping in Europe’s biggest ship-management hub.

Marina Glykis-Hadjimanolis, a city councillor and lawyer in Limassol, was head of the political office for Christodoulides — the 49-year-old politician sworn in as president of the island nation on Tuesday after an election victory earlier this month.

Siding with Christodoulides was a risky choice for Glykis-Hadjimanolis.