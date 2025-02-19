A new crew well-being assessment tool is aiming to change how shipping companies address the increasing mental and physical health issues faced by seafarers.

Singapore-based maritime learning provider WiseStella has unveiled a new module designed for direct use by shipping companies, rather than third parties, through an interactive digital survey.

Wise Well-Being is set to measure the physical, mental, social and intellectual health of a company’s workforce using questions based on input from psychologists and health specialists.