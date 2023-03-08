Oslo’s Torvald Klaveness group is looking worldwide for engineering students to put on board its vessels this summer.

Stock-listed Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) and its privately owned affiliate Klaveness Ship Management (KSM) are offering the paid shoreside and at-sea post this summer for master’s degree students in maritime subjects, or recent graduates in relevant engineering programmes.

The purpose of the training programme is to give potential staff hands-on knowledge of the Klaveness fleet, with a special focus on vessel decarbonisation projects.