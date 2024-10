Ship manager OSM Thome is open to more merger and acquisition (M&A) action to follow up its massive consolidation move last year.

Private equity-backed OSM Maritime joined forces with Singapore’s Thome Ship Management to create a fleet of more than 1,000 ships under third-party management.

Finn Amund Norbye, chief executive of OSM Thome, told TradeWinds the group's main focus is supporting existing customers and growing its business with them.