Seafarers’ onboard happiness has moderately increased, partly due to more downtime that is attributed to Red Sea diversions, according to a survey.

The Seafarers Happiness Index report revealed a slight boost to 7.16 in the third quarter, up from 6.99 in the second quarter.

“The increase in seafarer happiness this quarter has in part been driven by the unexpected benefits of longer transit routes as a result of tensions in the Red Sea,” the report said.