Seafarers’ onboard happiness has marginally improved, though problems linked to ageing vessels are a concern, according to a survey.

The Seafarers Happiness Index report revealed a rise to a score of 6.98 in the first quarter, up from 6.91 in the fourth quarter of last year.

However, some key issues were raised in the survey, which has now entered its 10th year.

These included “the increasing pressures faced by crew aboard older vessels, where mounting maintenance demands are straining already limited resources and impacting morale”, the report indicated.

The survey is run by The Mission to Seafarers, in collaboration with Idwal and NorthStandard, and supported by Inmarsat.

Ben Bailey, programme director at The Mission to Seafarers, said: “Addressing challenges like ageing vessels, inadequate training, and restricted shore leave is not just a matter of welfare. It’s essential for operational performance and future-proofing the sector.

“When seafarers are overburdened with the constant demands of maintaining ageing ships, often with limited support with antiquated tools, their morale and wellbeing clearly suffer, as does the safety and efficiency of operations on board.”

The latest survey identified safe manning as the most critical concern for seafarers.

Respondents described how diminishing crew sizes combined with ageing vessel infrastructure created an unsustainable equation.

Many reported having to implement triage systems for maintenance tasks, addressing only the most urgent repairs whilst routine upkeep falls behind.

This pattern, the report said, creates cascading technical challenges that seafarers described as ‘overwhelming’ and ‘demoralising’.

Training also emerged as a concern during the first quarter.

While many seafarers acknowledged access to some development opportunities, others expressed a desire for training that feels “more grounded in reality”.

“There is a clear call … for more consistent, practical and scenario-based instruction that builds real confidence, not just theoretical knowledge, especially in high-stress or emergency situations,” the report added.

For many, the gap between training and lived experience directly affects their sense of safety and preparedness at sea, it added.

Workload and stress still a concern

The impact of workload and stress also continues to be one of the most significant personal concerns in the survey.

Seafarers pointed to long hours, especially during port operations, and described how excessive administrative burdens and constant pressure from shoreside management are negatively effecting morale.

“Several respondents voiced a growing frustration that operational efficiency is often prioritised over human wellbeing, leaving little room for rest or recovery,” the report said.

Shore leave limitations continue to be a “deeply felt frustration”, those surveyed said.

Seafarers highlighted how restrictive policies and poor infrastructure prevent them from stepping ashore.

“Even when shore leave is technically permitted, lack of transportation or time pressures often make it impractical. The inability to decompress off-ship and experience local environments adds to feelings of confinement and mental fatigue,” the report said.

Thom Herbert, Idwal key account manager and crew welfare advocate, said that the results reinforce what they regularly encounter during vessel inspections.

“While there are signs of progress in some areas, too many seafarers still face barriers to shore leave, rest, and mental health support. These are not just wellbeing issues, they are operational ones, too,” Herbert said.

Meanwhile, the emotional toll of prolonged contracts and limited connectivity also deepened the sense of disconnection from loved ones.

As a result, seafarers reported heightened levels of homesickness and emotional strain, with many calling for better communication options and more balanced rotation schedules.

“Neglecting seafarers compromises the reliability of global maritime trade. If we want a resilient and sustainable industry, we must act decisively, by investing in vessel upkeep, prioritising targeted, hands-on training, and ensuring crews have access to rest, support, and meaningful connections ashore and at home,” Bailey said.

However, despite these pressure points, the report did outline that many seafarers do continue to find fulfilment in their work.

Strong teamwork and camaraderie were frequently mentioned as key to a positive onboard atmosphere. Many seafarers also enjoy the technical aspects of their roles, while the ability to support their families financially is a major motivator.

Yves Vandenborn, head of loss prevention Asia-Pacific at NorthStandard, agreed that while the industry had made progress in some areas there continue to be key challenges that should not be ignored.

“[If persistent systemic issues remain unaddressed, seafarer wellbeing runs the risk of declining further,” he said.