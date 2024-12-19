Tributes have been paid to one of ship manager Anglo-Eastern’s founders Marcel Liedts, who has died.

The Hong Kong company’s former group communications manager Melissa O said on LinkedIn on Wednesday: “This evening, I was shocked and extremely saddened to learn about the sudden passing of Marcel Liedts, one of the founding members of Anglo-Eastern and a highly regarded, long-standing member of the shipping community.”

Liedts had most recently been managing director at Elektra Consulting in Hong Kong, following a career lasting nearly 33 years with Anglo-Eastern.

He was a key figure in the merger with Hong Kong management rival Univan in 2015.

O added: “Marcel was knowledgeable and passionate about shipping and all things engineering, and was never afraid to speak his mind or share his dry wit.

“He epitomised what it means to be real and down to earth, which is what endeared him to so many, both colleagues and clients alike.”

She said that, despite his sometimes gruff exterior, he was well known for his kindness and generosity.

“While it may have failed him in the end, he will always be known for having a very good heart, in fact — one of gold,” O said.

She recalled how welcome at Anglo-Eastern Liedts made her feel, “as one of the few prominent female managers at the time, which I greatly appreciated and valued”.

“He even invited me to his regular after-work gatherings, which saw him bring together an eclectic bunch of shipping and yachting folk in his favourite bar every Monday. That’s where I saw him just a couple of weeks ago. I had no idea that would be the last time,” O wrote.

Liedts was chief operating officer for many years, helping build the company through four decades with long-serving former CEO Peter Cremers.

Former Anglo-Eastern executive Marcel Liedts has died. Photo: LinkedIn

The manager’s former deputy chief operating officer, Vijay Gupta, said: “Such a great loss to humanity, shipping.

“He was my true friend, brother and mentor to me. He will be sadly missed forever. May his soul rest in peace.”

Maritime professional PB Subbiah added: “Very sad news. I knew him personally for 30 years and I am an avid follower of Marcel on Twitter.

“He was wise, pithy and didn’t suffer fools. He had so many simple yet powerful insights into the world of business, science, politics, religion, the environment — the lot. I learned something from him every single day. RIP Marcel. You will be missed,” Subbiah wrote.