Shipowners are failing to make the most out of being in the European emission trading system, according to the hosting site of the bloc’s auctions.

The European Energy Exchange hosts the auctioning of allowances issued by member states that shipowners and other emitters need to buy to settle their annual emission accounts.

Experts at the Exchange spoke to TradeWinds about the takeup of allowances by shipping companies and pointed to concern that smaller European shipowners and Asian owners have yet to fully engage with the requirements.