The Trump Administration has taken its first sanctions move against Iran, blacklisting shipowners, managers and a VLCC captain for their role in the “shadow” fleet tankers.

The move also added three tankers to the sanctions blacklist, including two accused of lifting Iranian crude from storage in China — an apparent new target.

The new sanctions confirm the widely-held view that US President Donald Trump would move quickly to put pressure on Iran

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said the move targets an international network that facilitates shipment of Iranian crude to China.