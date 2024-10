Dimitris Patrikios, an experienced Greek executive who joined V.Ships as an adviser last year, has moved up to head the ship management giant’s growing Greek office.

Best known in the market as a long-standing senior tanker manager at Onassis companies, Patrikios announced the news himself on his LinkedIn page on Tuesday.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as managing director Greece and Med Cluster at V Group,” he wrote.