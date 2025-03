A booming car carrier market has been a boon to Hong Kong-headquartered ship manager Wallem.

The company attributes the arrival of a new generation of LNG dual-fuel pure car/truck carriers to its overall managed fleet, which has grown to around 200 vessels over the past 12 months.

Managing director of ship management Ioannis Stefanou told TradeWinds on the sidelines of the Xinde Marine Forum held in Singapore on Monday that Wallem added around 25 new ships in that time.