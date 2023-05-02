Technology group Wartsila is partnering DNV to connect its Fleet Optimisation Solution (FOS) with the class society’s independent data cloud platform Veracity to make emissions compliance reporting more efficient.

The integration will see Wartsila sending real-time operational data with customer consent to Veracity, where it will be quality assured and made ready for DNV’s verification services.

An early adopter will be ship management company Anglo-Eastern, which has fitted more than 500 vessels in its fleet with Wartsila’s vessel optimisation software system for voyage planning, charterparty compliance, fuel efficiency and fleet performance management.

Many of the Anglo-Eastern vessels also use DNV for accreditation of regulatory emissions reporting.

Veracity plots 30m vessel movements per day and processes operating data for 10,000 ships, according to its website.

The connection between the two should make reporting processes with principal owners more streamlined for Anglo-Eastern’s Fleet Performance Centre, said the ship manager’s chief executive Bjorn Hojgaard.

Article continues below the advert

“We now have a truly seamless data link from vessels reporting to the shore offices of FOS users,” said Ben Chng, global director of sales for Wartsila Voyage Services.

The partnership with Veracity can help fleet managers and owners take a step closer to achieving end-to-end optimisation, he added.

“Today’s shipping industry is increasingly in need of emissions data that can be trusted and securely used,” said Mikkel Skou, managing director of DNV Veracity. The partnership will make it easier for industry players to gain consented access to emissions data and enrich and verify it, he added.

FOS provides Electronic Chart Display and Information System connectivity, cloud computing power, machine learning and big data analytics as well as mobile applications.