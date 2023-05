Dubai-based Leeway Brokers has only been in business for five years, yet its young, dynamic and growing team has managed to bring in some top tier-clients in dry bulk.

Its founder and director, Prerak Gulati, is a prime example of an up-and-coming young shipbroker who has made a success of striking out on his own. Having established his business in Dubai, he now has plans to expand into Asia.

Leeway’s office is different to most broking shops.