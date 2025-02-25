Shipbroker Alex Karydis expects mass sales of container vessels if liner markets fall when ships return to the Red Sea.

The director of chartering and sale and purchase at Hanse Bereederung, part of Schoeller Holdings, told TradeWinds that most owners have adopted a “wait and see” approach following a halt in Houthi attacks against shipping.

“While the recent pause in hostilities has technically reopened the route, the consensus among owners remains one of caution, as there is still a fundamental lack of trust in security guarantees,” he said.