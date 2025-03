Clarksons’ Andi Case has been rewarded for another record year with a rise in his total pay to £12.56m ($16.28m).

The company’s annual report shows the chief executive and leading shipbroker received a salary of £550,000 and a bonus of £11.1m.

The London-listed operation, the world’s biggest shipbroker, said Case has direct responsibility for a significant proportion of the company’s revenue.