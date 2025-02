Shipbroker Affinity (Shipping) has promoted Charles Chasty to its new head of research due to an existing partner holding the position opting to move on.

Chasty, who has worked with the company for nine years, in two different periods of employment, now leads a team of four.

He is taking over from outgoing head of research and partner Sevita Kondyliou, who has decided to step down from her position.