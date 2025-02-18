Greece’s Allied Shipbroking is eyeing expansion with the appointment of finance expert Stefanos Fragos as chief executive.

The Athens shop said Fragos will start immediately, leaving his role as UK shipbroker Braemar’s head of corporate finance in Greece.

“With a wealth of long experience in ship financing and corporate finance, Stefanos will play a key role in expanding our core activities, enhancing our key competencies and strengthening our global brand as we continue our commitment to delivering superior services to our clients,” Allied said.