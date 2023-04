Clarksons’ top two executives have been rewarded with more bonus shares and options after a record year.

Chief executive Andi Case now has a stake of 2.17% worth £20m ($25m) in the London-listed shipbroker, if all restricted and optional stock is included.

And finance and operating chief Jeff Woyda has a 0.58% slice of the world's biggest shipbroker.

The first set of awards constitute 10% of the 2022 bonus, with deferred shares vesting in 2027.