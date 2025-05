American shipbroker Mid-Ship Group has hired two brokers from Arrow Shipping & Energy in the US as its expansion plans gather momentum.

Nevada Burchardt and Doug Donnellan have resigned.

Burchardt will join Mid-Ship’s existing three-strong team in Miami, which is led by Jeremy Flores, one of the group’s eight international partners. Donnellan will remain in Seattle.

Flores told TradeWinds: “Their way of broking and their commitment to customer satisfaction is key to what we want at Mid-Ship.”