London-listed shipbroker Braemar is not paying an annual bonus to its top two executives.

The decision by the remuneration committee leaves chief executive James Gundy and finance and operating chief Grant Foley about £2.5m ($3.4m) down on 2024, despite increasing earnings in the 2025 financial year to 28 February.

Former operations boss Tris Simmonds, who left in March, also received no bonus.