London-listed shipbroker Braemar is evaluating potential deals to grow its business after posting a bigger profit for its first half.

In the six months ended 31 August, the group logged net earnings of £2.1m ($2.7m), against £1.6m in the same period a year ago.

Braemar said the business performed well, with solid growth in the investment and risk advisory segments more than offsetting a weaker chartering division.