Shipbroking group Braemar has appointed a sole corporate broker to help bolster its presence in the stock market and achieve its growth plans.

The London-listed group on Friday said it has hired Canaccord Genuity with immediate effect.

Grant Foley, Braemar’s chief financial officer, told TradeWinds: “We are pleased to appoint Canaccord as our sole corporate broker and believe that they are a great partner to help us achieve the next stage of our exciting growth plans.”