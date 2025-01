UK shipbroker Braemar is continuing to build up its specialised tanker desk with recruits from a rival and an oil and tanker group.

The operation, which covers chemical carriers and smaller handysize product vessels, now numbers 31 brokers and support staff following a global expansion that kicked off in 2018.

In October, Braemar welcomed Ashley Gazelas to the Houston operations desk, adding a decade of specialised experience, including seven years as operations manager for Womar Americas.