London-listed shipbroker Braemar is expecting a fall in earnings in its financial year ended 28 February, as tanker and bulker rates dropped.

However, the company said trading was “robust” overall, with improvements in other divisions helping offset freight weakness.

“Global charter rates, notably in the tanker and dry cargo markets, came under pressure in the second half of the financial year, due to increased geopolitical volatility,” the London shop added.