Braemar boss James Gundy has said his shipbroking group is not handling any sale and purchase (S&P) business linked to the shadow fleet of tankers carrying sanctioned oil.

Hundreds of tankers have changed hands since Russia invaded Ukraine, and many of the new owners are unknown.

But the London-listed company has not been involved, Gundy told TradeWinds.

“We can’t. There are rules we have to go by.