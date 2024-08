The unique, people-focused shipbroking sector is safe from the threat of artificial intelligence for the time being, according to Hanse Bereederung broker Alex Karydis.

The German shop’s director of chartering and sale and purchase has been pondering the future of the industry of late, wondering how brokers can meet the challenges of a changing world.

“Because what we’re experiencing at the moment is not the shipping industry as we used to know it, something has shifted,” he told TradeWinds.